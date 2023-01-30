Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can chewing help manage stress, pain and appetite? Here's what the science says

By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics AO, University of Newcastle
Ever feel a bit stressed or need a concentration boost? Research suggests one remedy may be right under your nose. Chewing has benefits for brain function, stress, anxiety, exam performance, pain perception, as well as hunger and food intake.

Here’s what the research about chewing more says, in experiments that used either food or chewing gum.

What do teeth have to do with your brain?


Being able to chew efficiently is related to how many teeth you have. While adults…The Conversation


