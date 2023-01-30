Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How companies can improve the retention of employees returning from abroad

By Adam Cave, Associate Dean Academic, Faculty of Business & Communication Studies, Mount Royal University
Etayankara Muralidharan, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of International Business, Marketing, Strategy & Law, MacEwan University
Michael Joseph Dominic Roberts, Associate Dean & Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Communications Studies, Mount Royal University
Multinational enterprises are currently facing a serious challenge. These organizations are companies with multiple locations or operations around the world. They often send employees abroad on assignments so they can gain personal growth and promotion opportunities.

During these assignments, employees gain knowledge and experience about foreign cultures or acquire key market knowledge. However, scant attention has been paid to these employees once they return home — especially how they are reintegrated back…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
