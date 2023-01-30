Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: human rights abuses must be addressed, says UN probe

Top UN-appointed independent rights investigators on Monday urged the authorities to share more information on mass graves and other serious crimes linked to the country’s civil war.


© United Nations -
