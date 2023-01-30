Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 'stop Brexit' sticker and suffragette colours: it's really not clear what can get you kicked out of parliament

By Alex Prior, Lecturer in Politics, London South Bank University
Around 1 million visitors enter the UK parliamentary estate in Westminster every year. They go through airport-style security, and hand over any “restricted items” before they enter. Many of these “restricted items” are fairly obvious, like climbing gear and Swiss army knives. It’s fairly easy to understand why they’re not allowed on parliamentary premises.

Some “restricted items” are much more ambiguous, though, as one woman found out recently. Anna…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
