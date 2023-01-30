Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children lost one-third of a year's learning to COVID, new study shows – but we need to think about the problem differently

By Clare Wood, Director, Centre for Research in Language, Education and Developmental Inequalities, Nottingham Trent University
Children’s learning progress has slowed substantially during the pandemic, roughly equating to a loss of around 35% of the typical learning in a school year, according to a new study.

The analysis drew on 42 studies published between March 2020 and August 2022 from 15 different high- and middle-income countries (although most of the data was from the US, the UK and the Netherlands).

The researchers found that the learning deficits were higher in maths than in reading. They appeared early in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
