It might be scary but making phone calls can be good for young people's wellbeing
By Andrea Wigfield, Professor Applied Social and Policy Research; Director, Centre for Loneliness Studies, Sheffield Hallam University
Antonia Ypsilanti, Associate Professor in Cognitive Psychology/ Psychobiology, Sheffield Hallam University
Caron Carter, Senior Lecturer in Chilhood and Early Years Education, Sheffield Hallam University
Jan Gurung, Researcher in Centre for Loneliness Studies, Sheffield Hallam University
Some people might remember the days of coming back from school eager to call a friend, sometimes sitting for hours talking about anything and everything. However, today most young people rarely call each other. The very idea of calling someone or receiving a call seems to cause anxiety in many.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 30, 2023