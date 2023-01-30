Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How evangelicals moved from supporting environmental stewardship to climate skepticism

By Neall Pogue, Assistant Professor of Instruction, University of Texas at Dallas
It was in the 1990s that the idea of Christian environmental stewardship disappeared from the rhetoric of the religious right, paving the way for the anti-environmental position it holds today.The Conversation


© The Conversation
