Brazil's economic challenges are again Lula's to tackle – this time around they're more daunting
By Marc-Andreas Muendler, Professor of Economics, University of California, San Diego
Carlos Góes, Doctoral Candidate in Economics, University of California, San Diego
Even when they’re in trouble, Brazilians rarely lose their sense of humor. But in recent years, their joviality has often given way to political division everywhere from social media to the dinner table.
One familiar quip – that Brazil is the country of the future and always will be – has lost its levity as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva begins…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 30, 2023