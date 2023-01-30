Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil's economic challenges are again Lula's to tackle – this time around they're more daunting

By Marc-Andreas Muendler, Professor of Economics, University of California, San Diego
Carlos Góes, Doctoral Candidate in Economics, University of California, San Diego
Even when they’re in trouble, Brazilians rarely lose their sense of humor. But in recent years, their joviality has often given way to political division everywhere from social media to the dinner table.

One familiar quip – that Brazil is the country of the future and always will be – has lost its levity as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva begins…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
