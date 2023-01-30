Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There are almost 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus

By Daria Dergacheva
Share this article
The main tools for repressing critics of the regime and dissidents in Belarus are still criminal and administrative prosecution, arbitrary arrests, dismissals from work and de facto deportations


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Primates colonised the Arctic during a period of ancient global warming -- their fate offers a lesson as climate change speeds up
~ Young people are drinking less – here's an alternative to try on your next night out
~ Power Slap League: a brutal 'sport' that may leave contestants with brain damage
~ It might be scary but making phone calls can be good for young people's wellbeing
~ Former deputy prime minister John Anderson joins group spearheading "no" campaign on the Voice
~ Inequality in access to basic services is a major problem in sub-Saharan Africa - but progress is being made
~ Building more inclusive pregnancy services for trans and non-binary people isn't about a culture war
~ Limits to computing: A computer scientist explains why even in the age of AI, some problems are just too difficult
~ Does this cause cancer? How scientists determine whether a chemical is carcinogenic – sometimes with controversial results
~ Why are there prisons? An expert explains the history of using 'correctional' facilities to punish people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter