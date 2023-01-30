Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social networks make civil society voices heard in Togo

By Jean Sovon
Internet in Togo enables influencers to make social networks effective promotion platforms. Journalists and civil society activists take advantage of this to make their voices heard.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
