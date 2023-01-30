Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earwigs are the hero single mothers of the insect world – and good for your garden too

By Christopher Terrell Nield, Principal lecturer, bioscience, Nottingham Trent University
You lift a stone and staring up at you is a little insect with its tail curled and pincers ready to inflict who knows what. Then you see its attendants – tiny white insects, huddled underneath. Should you drop the stone and quash them, or leave them be?

What you have discovered is a family of one of Britain’s least loved, but one of the most caring insects – an earwig.

Only about 1% of insect species show parental care. Earwigs are one of them.

Females construct…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
