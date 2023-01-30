Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How military supporters are using Telegram channels to suppress dissent in Myanmar

By Advox
Pro-military people are urging the military authorities to take action against those who are pro-democracy, calling for detention, imprisonment, property seizure, revoking citizenship and travel documents — even the execution of political prisoners and rebels.


