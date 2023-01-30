Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hate Speech: Turning the tide

Online hate speech might seem like an unstoppable tide, but strategies are being employed by governments, civil society, and individuals, to fight back. A new UN Podcasts series, UNiting Against Hate, explains how this dangerous phenomenon is being tackled worldwide.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
