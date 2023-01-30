Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My kid is biting, hitting and kicking. I’m at my wit’s end, what can I do?

By John McAloon, Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Health, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Everyone with young children experiences parenting challenges. And these are often exacerbated by parental exhaustion, financial or relationship difficulties, and work stress.

I’m a clinical child psychologist who runs a clinic for parents experiencing difficulty parenting young children. One of the first questions parents ask us is “do I need help?”

If there is more stress than enjoyment for you in being a parent, or you are becoming increasingly reactive or angry, or struggling to find things that work in your situation, the answer may be “yes”.

When parents…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hate Speech: Turning the tide
~ Streaming platforms will soon be required to invest more in Australian TV and films, which could be good news for our screen sector
~ Myanmar: Two years after coup, global action needed to halt military’s ‘nationwide assault on human rights’
~ 'Discriminatory impact on First Nations people': coroner calls for urgent bail reform in Veronica Nelson inquest
~ What's driving the potato chip shortage and when will it pass?
~ New Zealand's tax system is under the spotlight (again). What needs to change to make it fair?
~ What makes archaeology useful as well as exciting? It offers lessons from the past
~ Children and teens aren't doing enough physical activity - new study sounds a health warning
~ It’s hot, and your local river looks enticing. But is too germy for swimming?
~ Tár isn't just about gender, sexuality and power – it is also a story of class in the elite world of classical music
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter