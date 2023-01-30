Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Two years after coup, global action needed to halt military’s ‘nationwide assault on human rights’

By Amnesty International
The Myanmar military continues to arbitrarily arrest, torture and murder people with impunity two years after launching a coup, Amnesty International said today, calling for increased global action and solidarity ahead of the anniversary on 1 February. Since the coup, nearly 3,000 people have been killed, 1.5 million have been internally displaced, more than 13,000 […] The post Myanmar: Two years after coup, global action needed to halt military’s ‘nationwide assault on human rights’  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
