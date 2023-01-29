Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand's tax system is under the spotlight (again). What needs to change to make it fair?

By Lisa Marriott, Professor of Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
Heading into the 2023 election, politicians and commentators have said New Zealand’s tax needs to be fairer. But opinions on how to make the system fairer vary wildly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What's driving the potato chip shortage and when will it pass?
~ What makes archaeology useful as well as exciting? It offers lessons from the past
~ Children and teens aren't doing enough physical activity - new study sounds a health warning
~ It’s hot, and your local river looks enticing. But is too germy for swimming?
~ Tár isn't just about gender, sexuality and power – it is also a story of class in the elite world of classical music
~ Nope, coffee won't give you extra energy. It'll just borrow a bit that you'll pay for later
~ Toxic pollutants can build up inside our homes. Here are 8 ways to reduce the risks
~ Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
~ 3 in 4 people experience abuse on dating apps. How do we balance prevention with policing?
~ 'Nostalgic' classics, or edgy contemporary texts? What books are kids reading in Australian schools – and does it matter?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter