Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Toxic pollutants can build up inside our homes. Here are 8 ways to reduce the risks

By Mark Patrick Taylor, Victoria's Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Carlos Ibañez del Rivero, PhD candidate, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Kara Fry, Adjunct Fellow, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Share this article
Levels of trace metals inside can be higher than the sources of contamination outside. It underscores the need for households to take care to prevent those contaminants being brought indoors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What makes archaeology useful as well as exciting? It offers lessons from the past
~ Children and teens aren't doing enough physical activity - new study sounds a health warning
~ It’s hot, and your local river looks enticing. But is too germy for swimming?
~ Tár isn't just about gender, sexuality and power – it is also a story of class in the elite world of classical music
~ Nope, coffee won't give you extra energy. It'll just borrow a bit that you'll pay for later
~ Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
~ 3 in 4 people experience abuse on dating apps. How do we balance prevention with policing?
~ 'Nostalgic' classics, or edgy contemporary texts? What books are kids reading in Australian schools – and does it matter?
~ As students return to school, small-group tutoring can help those who are falling behind
~ A message to anxious parents as 320,000 Australian children start school
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter