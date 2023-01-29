Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
By Nicholas Farrelly, Professor and Head of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer, International Studies, University of South Australia
Myanmar’s two-year resistance to the brutal military regime barely registers in the West. But Ukraine shows that Western military force can be successfully used to support a democracy under siege.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 29, 2023