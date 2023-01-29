Passengers need more than apologies from airlines after holiday chaos
By Frédéric Dimanche, Professor and Director, Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Kelley A. McClinchey, Teaching Faculty, Geography and Environmental Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
After the transportation crisis this past holiday season, apologies from major airlines, airports and government officials are not enough. It’s time to protect passengers from travel companies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 29, 2023