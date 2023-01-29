Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Passengers need more than apologies from airlines after holiday chaos

By Frédéric Dimanche, Professor and Director, Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Kelley A. McClinchey, Teaching Faculty, Geography and Environmental Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Share this article
After the transportation crisis this past holiday season, apologies from major airlines, airports and government officials are not enough. It’s time to protect passengers from travel companies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How science and innovation can strengthen global food systems
~ A study of close to half a million soccer fans shows how group identity shapes behaviour
~ Migrants don't cause crime rates to increase — but false perceptions endure anyway
~ New era in Czech politics as Petr Pavel wins presidential election
~ Albanese promises National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs and pivots towards the modern and mainstream in new cultural policy
~ ‘This Arab Life': A personal excavation of the ‘silent’ Arab generation
~ Chairing ASEAN: what does it mean for Indonesia in 2023?
~ Nadhim Zahawi sacked: today’s Tory scandals are similar to 1990s sleaze stories in more than one way
~ Hate speech: Nations fight back
~ We must not simply remember, ‘but speak out and stand up’: UN chief Guterres
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter