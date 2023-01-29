Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How science and innovation can strengthen global food systems

By Chibuike Udenigwe, Professor and University Research Chair in Food Properties and Nutrient Bioavailability, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Food systems, from production to consumption, are complex in nature and require co-ordinated efforts at different levels. Food systems are the public policy decisions, the national and global supply chains and the public or private individuals and groups that influence what we eat.

Unfortunately, current global food systems are not sustainable. One…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
