Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese promises National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs and pivots towards the modern and mainstream in new cultural policy

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The policy, called Revive and funded by $286 million over four years, establishes Creative Australia which will be the government’s principle arts investment and advisory bodyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘This Arab Life': A personal excavation of the ‘silent’ Arab generation
~ Chairing ASEAN: what does it mean for Indonesia in 2023?
~ Nadhim Zahawi sacked: today’s Tory scandals are similar to 1990s sleaze stories in more than one way
~ Hate speech: Nations fight back
~ We must not simply remember, ‘but speak out and stand up’: UN chief Guterres
~ ‘All sides need to think about the future they want for Venezuela’, says UN human rights chief
~ Auckland floods: even stormwater reform won’t be enough – we need a ‘sponge city’ to avoid future disasters
~ Trinidad & Tobago's International Soca Monarch competition is cancelled, and Carnival lovers are either shattered or unfazed
~ Where will Prague's China policy go with the new president?
~ Hate speech: A growing, international threat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter