Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chairing ASEAN: what does it mean for Indonesia in 2023?

By Muhammad Rifqi Daneswara, Research Fellow, Indonesian Institute of Advanced International Studies (INADIS)
Share this article
Indonesia could turn this year’s ASEAN Chairmanship into opportunities that will benefit not just itself, but the region as a whole.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nadhim Zahawi sacked: today’s Tory scandals are similar to 1990s sleaze stories in more than one way
~ Hate speech: Nations fight back
~ We must not simply remember, ‘but speak out and stand up’: UN chief Guterres
~ ‘All sides need to think about the future they want for Venezuela’, says UN human rights chief
~ Auckland floods: even stormwater reform won’t be enough – we need a ‘sponge city’ to avoid future disasters
~ Trinidad & Tobago's International Soca Monarch competition is cancelled, and Carnival lovers are either shattered or unfazed
~ Where will Prague's China policy go with the new president?
~ Hate speech: A growing, international threat
~ The Auckland floods are a sign of things to come – the city needs stormwater systems fit for climate change
~ 'Acts that defy humanity:' 3 essential reads on police brutality, race and the power of video evidence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter