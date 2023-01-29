Tolerance.ca
Nadhim Zahawi sacked: today’s Tory scandals are similar to 1990s sleaze stories in more than one way

By Sam Power, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Sussex
The prime minister’s pledge to bring integrity to public office could become a stick to beat him with – just like ‘back to basics’ became for John Major.The Conversation


