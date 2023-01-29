Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We must not simply remember, ‘but speak out and stand up’: UN chief Guterres

Antisemitism has been described as the canary in the coal mine of freedom, and with hateful bigots and dangerous conspiracy theorists now finding willing audiences online, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday said, “we must pledge to speak out wherever we witness hate and to stand up for human rights and dignity for all.”


© United Nations -
