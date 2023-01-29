Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘All sides need to think about the future they want for Venezuela’, says UN human rights chief

Share this article
There is a general recognition across Venezuela’s political and social spectrum of the need for reform, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Saturday, wrapping up a trip to the country during which, among others, he heard complaints of arbitrary detention and torture.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hate speech: Nations fight back
~ We must not simply remember, ‘but speak out and stand up’: UN chief Guterres
~ Auckland floods: even stormwater reform won’t be enough – we need a ‘sponge city’ to avoid future disasters
~ Trinidad & Tobago's International Soca Monarch competition is cancelled, and Carnival lovers are either shattered or unfazed
~ Where will Prague's China policy go with the new president?
~ Hate speech: A growing, international threat
~ The Auckland floods are a sign of things to come – the city needs stormwater systems fit for climate change
~ 'Acts that defy humanity:' 3 essential reads on police brutality, race and the power of video evidence
~ The Auckland floods are sign of things to come – the city needs stormwater systems fit for climate change
~ ICC Authorizes Resumed Philippines Investigation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter