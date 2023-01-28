Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad & Tobago's International Soca Monarch competition is cancelled, and Carnival lovers are either shattered or unfazed

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Even as organisers cited financial constraints as the reason for the cancellation, the government called it "unconscionable" for a private event to expect the state to underwrite its full cost.


© Global Voices -
