Human Rights Observatory

'Acts that defy humanity:' 3 essential reads on police brutality, race and the power of video evidence

By Howard Manly, Race + Equity Editor, The Conversation US
The death of a Black motorist after a beating by five Black Memphis police officers has triggered national outrage over police brutality and systemic racism with the U.S. criminal justice system.The Conversation


