Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC Authorizes Resumed Philippines Investigation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives of victims during President Rodrigo Duterte's “war on drugs” hold a memorial for their loved ones at a church in Manila, Philippines, March 17, 2019. © 2019 Bullit Marquez/AP Images On Thursday, a panel of judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague authorized the Office of the Prosecutor to resume its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines. The judges concluded that the Philippine government failed to substantiate its assertions that it was doing enough to investigate and prosecute killings that took place…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
