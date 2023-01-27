Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killing of Tyre Nichols Shows Structural Problems in US Policing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives and community members hold candles at a vigil for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, January 26, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Gerald Herbert The United States is bracing for further details in yet another horrific police killing of a Black man, this time Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. The fatal beating reminds us of the fundamental changes to policing that are still needed and what is required to foster safety in the US, particularly in Black communities, whose members are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people. Tyre Nichols, 29, was…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
