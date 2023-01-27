Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

FDA advisory committee votes unanimously in favor of a one-shot COVID-19 vaccine approach – 5 questions answered

By Matthew Woodruff, Instructor of Human Immunology, Emory University
Many questions remain about next steps for US vaccine policy. But the FDA advisory panel’s hearty endorsement of a single-composition COVID-19 vaccine represents a pivotal step.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
