Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No Justice 5 Years After Afghanistan Taliban Bombing

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Afghan security officials inspect the site of a Taliban suicide bombing, Kabul, Afghanistan. January 27, 2018. © 2018 Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/via Getty Images Five years ago, I interviewed a young Afghan woman who miraculously survived the devastating Taliban suicide bombing in Kabul on January 27, 2018. It was a horrendous attack: the Taliban rigged an ambulance with explosives and detonated it in downtown Kabul, killing more than 100 people. She escaped serious injury only because she had stepped into a shop moments before. “I thought I had gone blind,” she…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ To revitalize Indigenous communities, the Residential School settlement must prioritize language education
~ FDA advisory committee votes unanimously in favor of a one-shot COVID-19 vaccine approach – 5 questions answered
~ How Surinamese fisheries are being impacted by climate change — and what's being done about it
~ Systemic racism within UK criminal justice system a serious concern: UN human rights experts
~ Holocaust remembrance: beware ‘siren songs of hate’ – UN chief
~ Modern mafia: Italy's organised crime machine has changed beyond recognition in 30 years
~ Biden and Trump are both accused of mishandling classified documents – but there are key differences
~ Gandhi's image is under scrutiny 75 years after his assassination – but his protest principles are being revived
~ What effect will lunar new year have on COVID spread in China? Our modelling shows most people have already been infected
~ Older women are smashing it this awards season – but ageism is far from over
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter