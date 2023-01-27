Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Systemic racism within UK criminal justice system a serious concern: UN human rights experts

Racism in the United Kingdom is “structural, institutional and systemic”, independent UN human rights experts said on Friday, warning that people of African descent in the country continue to encounter discrimination and erosion of their fundamental rights.


© United Nations -
