Human Rights Observatory

Holocaust remembrance: beware ‘siren songs of hate’ – UN chief

At a UN ceremony to mark the Holocaust on Friday, Secretary-General António Guterres warned that antisemitism, hate speech, and misinformation are ever-present, 90 years on from the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany.


