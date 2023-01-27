Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What effect will lunar new year have on COVID spread in China? Our modelling shows most people have already been infected

By Shengjie Lai, Principal Research Fellow in Spatial Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases, School of Geography and Environmental Science, University of Southampton
Andrew J Tatem, WorldPop Director, Professor of Spatial Demography and Epidemiology, University of Southampton
There have been concerns that lunar new year may cause the current wave of COVID infections in China to spread much further and faster. But the worst has likely passed.The Conversation


