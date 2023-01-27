Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Quash death sentences of young protesters subjected to gruesome torture

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Iranian authorities must immediately quash the unjust convictions and death sentences of three young protesters who were subjected to gruesome torture including floggings, electric shocks, being hung upside down and death threats at gunpoint, Amnesty International said today. The organization learned that Revolutionary Guards agents raped one of them and sexually tortured another by […] The post Iran: Quash death sentences of young protesters subjected to gruesome torture appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Modern mafia: Italy's organised crime machine has changed beyond recognition in 30 years
~ Biden and Trump are both accused of mishandling classified documents – but there are key differences
~ Gandhi's image is under scrutiny 75 years after his assassination – but his protest principles are being revived
~ What effect will lunar new year have on COVID spread in China? Our modelling shows most people have already been infected
~ Older women are smashing it this awards season – but ageism is far from over
~ Exxon scientists accurately forecast climate change back in the 1970s – what if we had listened to them and acted then?
~ Bitcoin has shot up 50% since the new year, but here's why new lows are probably still ahead
~ Honduras: Xiomara Castro’s government must firmly deliver on human rights agenda
~ The Challenges of Driving Electric in Indonesia
~ Myanmar mired ever deeper in crisis as human rights spiral backwards, warns Türk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter