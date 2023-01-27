Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Xiomara Castro’s government must firmly deliver on human rights agenda

By Amnesty International
In its first year in office, President Xiomara Castro’s government has not been decisive in fulfilling its international human rights obligations. Although it has taken some timely actions that advance its commitments in this area, the Honduran government will have to be more forceful to counteract the dark legacy of previous governments, said Amnesty International […] The post Honduras: Xiomara Castro’s government must firmly deliver on human rights agenda appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
