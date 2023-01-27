Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Challenges of Driving Electric in Indonesia

Share this article
Buying an electric vehicle remains challenging for many consumers. High prices and limited access to charging stations can make it a difficult decision, especially in emerging markets like Indonesia. VOA’s Ahadian Utama reports. Camera: Ahadian Utama, Indra Yoga


Read complete article

© Voice of America -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Modern mafia: Italy's organised crime machine has changed beyond recognition in 30 years
~ Biden and Trump are both accused of mishandling classified documents – but there are key differences
~ Gandhi's image is under scrutiny 75 years after his assassination – but his protest principles are being revived
~ What effect will lunar new year have on COVID spread in China? Our modelling shows most people have already been infected
~ Older women are smashing it this awards season – but ageism is far from over
~ Exxon scientists accurately forecast climate change back in the 1970s – what if we had listened to them and acted then?
~ Bitcoin has shot up 50% since the new year, but here's why new lows are probably still ahead
~ Iran: Quash death sentences of young protesters subjected to gruesome torture
~ Honduras: Xiomara Castro’s government must firmly deliver on human rights agenda
~ Myanmar mired ever deeper in crisis as human rights spiral backwards, warns Türk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter