LA's long, troubled history with urban oil drilling is nearing an end after years of health concerns
By Jill Johnston, Associate Professor of Population and Public Health Sciences, University of Southern California
Bhavna Shamasunder, Associate Professor of Urban and Environmental Policy, Occidental College
The Los Angeles area has over 20,000 active, idle or abandoned oil wells. The city and county have voted to ban new ones after studies showed health problems in residents living nearby.
- Friday, January 27, 2023