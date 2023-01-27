Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

State-affiliated actors launch smear campaign against Hungarian investigative nonprofit Átlátszó

By Atlatszo.hu
Hungarian pro-government media publish defamatory texts about independent investigative outlet Atlatszo with allegations that it was receiving 'Judas money' and being a 'criminal association' involved in treason and anti-national activities.


