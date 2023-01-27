Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deaths Underscore Inhumanity of Canada’s Immigration Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protestor holds a sign outside a provincial jail in Toronto during a rally against immigration detention, 2022. © 2022 Samer Muscati/HRW On January 28, 2022, Bryan Arthur Stone, a 56-year-old father, died by suicide at the Laval Quebec immigration holding center while in the custody of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). A year later, CBSA has refused to release details about the case, citing privacy. But information has now come to light after media obtained the Quebec coroner’s investigation, which stated that “this death could have been avoidable.” Bryan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
