Human Rights Observatory

Earwax removal no longer available at GP surgeries – leaving many struggling to hear

By Kevin Munro, Ewing Professor of Audiology, University of Manchester
Each year, more than 2 million people in the UK have troublesome earwax that needs to be removed. However, more people are finding that this service is no longer being provided at their GP surgery. In fact, 66% of people seeking these services have been told that earwax removal is no longer available on the NHS.

