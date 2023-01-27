Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deep Fake Neighbour Wars: ITV’s comedy shows how AI can transform popular culture

By Dominic Lees, Associate Professor in Filmmaking, University of Reading
ITVX’s Deep Fake Neighbour Wars is the breakthrough in television’s use of artificial intelligence that experts in the cultural use of deepfakes like myself have been waiting for.

In this six-part series, celebrities have apparently invaded our everyday lives. Presented as a reality TV show, we meet suburban neighbours in Catford, south London. Idris Elba (handyman/delivery driver) takes pride in the garden behind his ground-floor flat, until new upstairs…The Conversation


© The Conversation
