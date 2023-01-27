Tolerance.ca
Somaliland’s oil find could reset the regional balance: here's how

By Michael Walls, Professor of Development Politics and Economy & DPU Director, Faculty of the Built Environment, UCL
The presence of oil in Somaliland has been confirmed by a recent exploration. The discovery has raised the stakes in Somaliland’s claim for independence from Somalia as it holds the potential for a new stream of revenue for the semi-autonomous state. But the oil exploration is deepening the rift with Somalia, which claims sovereignty…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
