Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Prominent Investigative Journalist Killed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mourners place candles in a room of Radio Amplitude FM where a portrait of journalist Martinez Zogo has been placed to pay tribute to him in Elig Essono district in Yaounde, Cameroon, on January 23, 2023.  © DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images Cameroonian authorities should conduct an effective and transparent investigation into the killing of Martinez Zogo, a leading investigative journalist, Human Rights Watch said today. Zogo, who was director of the radio station Amplitude FM, regularly exposed corruption through his work and, in the days before he was killed,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
