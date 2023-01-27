Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: A Move to Curb Freedom of Association as Election Nears

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Emmerson Mnangagwa, pictured at a ZANU PF congress in Harare on, October 28, 2022. (AP Photo/STR). © (Johannesburg) – Zimbabwe should reregister hundreds of civil society groups whose registration it has withdrawn, and amend its Private Voluntary Organization Act to bring it in line with its obligations to protect freedom of association, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should also cancel an amendment that would bar groups from “political” activity under threat of criminal penalties. On January 22, 2023, Zimbabwean authorities announced they had revoked…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
