Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Queensland is still ground zero for Australian deforestation

By Michelle Ward, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Queensland
James Watson, Professor, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Queensland is still clearing large tracts of land to run more cattle. This comes at a huge cost to our native animals and plants.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Magnesium: what you need to know about this important micronutrient
~ Tár: busting the myths the film perpetuates of the all-powerful maestro
~ Holocaust remembrance: we must beware of well-intentioned mythmaking as events pass out of living memory
~ El Salvador: Leaked Database Points to Large-Scale Abuses
~ Indian Government App Exposed Children’s Personal Data
~ Asteroid 2023 BU just passed a few thousand kilometres from Earth. Here's why that's exciting
~ Beneath the Alice Springs 'crime wave' are complex issues – and a lot of politics
~ Are your cats fighting or playing? Scientists analysed cat videos to figure out the difference
~ It shouldn't seem so surprising when the pope says being gay 'isn't a crime' – a Catholic theologian explains
~ Canada's $2.8 billion settlement with Indigenous Day Scholars is a long-time coming
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter