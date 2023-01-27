Tolerance.ca
Tár: busting the myths the film perpetuates of the all-powerful maestro

By Cayenna Ponchione-Bailey, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, University of Sheffield
Tár follows a fictional all-powerful female orchestra conductor and her fall from the height of her career. Lydia Tár is portrayed as one of the top conductors in the world and the first female conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic.

The film aims to ask if gender matters when it comes to power. How does our judgment change when an abuser is female? What is the place of identity politics in art? Can art be separated from the artist?

To draw the audience into these questions, director Todd Field works hard to convince the audience that Tár and the classical music industry…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
