El Salvador: Leaked Database Points to Large-Scale Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People arrested by police wait in zip tie handcuffs in the back of a truck to be transferred to a prison at the Police Delegation of San Bartolo in Soyapango, El Salvador, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. © AP Photo/Salvador Melendez (New York) – A database obtained by Human Rights Watch supports findings of mass due process violations, severe prison overcrowding, and deaths in custody in El Salvador, Human Rights Watch and Cristosal said today. The database appears to belong to the Ministry of Public Safety and lists names of people prosecuted between March and late-August…


