Beneath the Alice Springs 'crime wave' are complex issues – and a lot of politics
By Rolf Gerritsen, Professorial Research Fellow, Northern Institute, Charles Darwin University
Tanya McDonald, Lecturer, Children's Health and Community, Charles Darwin University
Alcohol has long been identified as the key problem in Alice Springs crime - and bans and policing its primary solutions. But that is far too simplistic, which is why is hasn’t worked.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 26, 2023