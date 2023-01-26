Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
It shouldn't seem so surprising when the pope says being gay 'isn't a crime' – a Catholic theologian explains

By Steven P. Millies, Professor of Public Theology and Director of The Bernardin Center, Catholic Theological Union
Once again, Pope Francis has called on Catholics to welcome and accept LGBTQ people.

“Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” the pope said in an interview with The Associated Press on Jan. 24, 2023, adding, “let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime.” He also called for the relaxation of laws around the world that target LGBTQ people.

Francis’ long history of making similar comments in support of LGBTQ people’s dignity, despite the church’s rejection…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
